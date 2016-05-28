Shakib Al Hasan unhappy with IPL performance

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unhappy with his performance in the Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders.Shakib took five wickets in 10 matches and failed to take more than one in any match for Kolkata, who lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator on Wednesday, reports bdnews24.com.His average this edition was 48.60 at an economy rate of 7.43 runs per over. The numbers are significantly higher than his Twenty20 career average (20.59) and economy rate (6.74).The 29-year-old ace allrounder did notch his IPL topscore - 66 not out against Gujarat Lions - but it was his only knock of any substance as he scored just 114 runs this year."The team performed well in the tournament but individually I could have done much better. I didn't really do anything to feel pleased," Shakib said after reaching here on Friday.Having played three tournaments on the bounce - the Asia Cup, the World T20 and IPL - he said he is exhausted. But he will get little time for rest because of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.Abahani Limited, who are placed seventh in the points table, will be happy to have the services of Shakib, who is likely to play for the club for the first time after six years, against Prime Doleshwar on Saturday."My plan now is to go home and rest. I don't know what situation Abahani are in. We'll see," he said.