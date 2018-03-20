Shakib Al Hasan broke dressing room glass door in Colombo

If Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six was not enough to dent Bangladesh, an eye witness has revealed that it was Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was responsible for breaking the dressing room glass door of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

According to Sri Lankan daily The Island, Shakib was the one behind the notorious act, which drew a lot of criticism for the Bangladeshi cricketers.

The dismal incident took place moments after the virtual semi final encounter between Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka, which the visitors won courtesy some brilliant hitting by Mahmudullah in the last over of the match. The glass door of the visiting team’s dressing room was shattered and the incident was reported to the match referee Chris Broad.

After the CCTV footages failed to give out a clear picture, match referee Chris Broad interacted with dressing staff and one of the caterers identified Shakib as the culprit.

The eyewitness informed Broad that the Bangladeshi captain had forcefully pushed the door causing damage. The door was fixed at a cost of Rs 147,000, reported the daily.

Before the dressing room incident, Shakib was involved in another ugly fall out with the fourth umpire after the on field umpires did not award a no ball in Bangladesh’s favour in the last over of the match. An agitated Shakib even went to the extent of staging a walk out by asking Mahmudullah and Rubel Hossein to come out of the ground.

The Bangladesh captain was later on fined 25 percent and slapped with one demerit point of his match fees for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct.

Bangladesh reserve Nurul Hasan, who was part of the on field altercation with Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera, pleaded guilty to unruly behaviour and was also fined 25 per cent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Broad in his ruling said, “I understand that it was… tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with (a) place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard. Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse.”