VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys KKR vs RCB match, son AbRam fights with Parineeti Chopra

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Omg ???? look at this AbRam with Parineeti @parineetichopra at Eden Garden He fights with Parineeti ???????????? #tagsforlikes #srk #shahrukhkhan #abramkhan #aryankhan #gaurikhan #suhanakhan #bollywood #actor #child #boy #princekhan #lilabram #bollywoodfilme #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme

A video posted by AbRam khan (@iamabramkhan) on May 16, 2016 at 11:10am PDT