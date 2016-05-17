 VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys KKR vs RCB match, son AbRam fights with Parineeti Chopra
By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 01:35 PM
Kolkata: Now a days, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at the Eden Gardens to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play. And he is always accompanied by his son AbRam.

Shah Rukh and AbRam was also present when Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore last night (Monday). While father Shah Rukh was concentrating on the KKR vs RCB match, son AbRam was busy in a match of his own.

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Parineeti Chopra talking during the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens. (BCCI) Shah Rukh Khan and Parineeti Chopra talking during the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens. (BCCI)

 

On Monday, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also made an appearance at the Eden Gardens. AbRam and the actress were seen indulging in a sword fight with each other.

Here is the video:







 

