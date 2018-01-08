Severely ill Root hospitalised as Australia take Ashes 4-0

England were dealt a heavy blow as overnight batsman and captain Joe Root did not come out to bat at the start of Day 5 of the final Ashes Test in Sydney due to viral gastroenteritis.

Root, who batted for almost three hours last evening, was taken to hospital last night after he vomited and showed signs of severe diarrhea.

The England captain however did walk out to bat after the fall of the fifth wicket to rapturous applause and batted with great courage to reach his half century and guide England to lunch along with wicket-keeper batsman Johnny Bairstow.

Concerns rose further when Root did not walk to bat after lunch and Curran came in with Baristow. His conditions deteriorated because of the scorching Sydney heat. Temperatures rose to 43 degrees last day.

His plight evoked memories of Englishman Eddie Paynter, who got out of his hospital bed to play an heroic four-hour innings of 83 in Brisbane to help England overhaul Australia's first innings in the 1933 Bodyline series.

As per the latest update, Root was still sleeping in the dressing room.

He was unbeaten on 58 and could not come out to bat as Australia bowled England out for 180 to win the match by an innings and 123 runs and take the Ashes 4-0.