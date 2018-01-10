Sensational Rashid hopes to make it BIG in IPL 2018

With IPL 2018 player’s retention done and dusted, a total of 18 players were retained by the eight teams participating in this year’s edition. Most of the franchises have managed to create the nucleus of players around which their team will rotate. As the auction date (27th & 28th January) approaches, franchises and their owners now have the responsibility of marking and picking up players from the auction pool which will give them a balanced side and a shot at the achieving glory.

Apart from the domestic players, franchises will be surely bidding heavily on the international players, as most of them including some big guns have not been retained.

In the list of international stars, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan will be on radar for most franchises this time around. From playing tennis ball cricket in the streets of Nangrahar province in war-torn Afghanistan to bagging his maiden IPL deal last year, the journey for the 19-year-old leggie has been a fairy tale.

Rashid was picked for whopping 4 Crores in 2017 edition by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Justifying his selection Rashid claimed 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.05. He was the second most successful bowler for his side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With his precise line and length, he was able to choke the opposition for runs. Rashid had the season economy of 6.62, better than the best in the business.

This year too, Rashid has been phenomenal so far with the ball. He is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and has remarkable figures in the shortest version of the game.

In the six matches that he has played for the Strikers so far, Rashid has picked up 11 wickets with the astonishing overall economy of less than 6 RPO. The 19-year-old has been hitting the ball in the right areas and has troubled most of the batsmen in the tournament. Along with remarkable control, the leggie also has lot variations in his armory. His googlies and top-spinners have been unplayable for many in the tournament.

Rashid Khan’s performance in Big Bash League as on January 10

2/22 against Sydney Thunder

2/22 against Sydney Sixers

2/19 against Brisbane Heat

2/18 against Hobart Hurricanes

2/21 against Sydney Thunder

1/23 against Melbourne Stars

With the skill-set that the leggie possesses he has been undroppable in recent times. Rashid has been the go-to man for the captains and can turn around the match for his team at any stage. Rashid these days is being referred as the Anil Kumble of modern times.