Sehwag's 'setting' remark foolish: Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Virender Sehwag "spoke foolishly" when he claimed that "lack of setting" cost him the national team chief coach's job.

"I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly," Ganguly, one of three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee that picked Ravi Shastri ahead of Sehwag and others as head coach, told PTI at Eden Gardens here.

Sehwag had in a TV interview claimed that he did not become the head coach because of lack of "setting" (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers).

The swashbuckling former opener also had said he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

Ganguly, however, refused to be dragged into the issue any further.

The Cricket Association of Bengal President sounded confident of a full house at the Eden Gardens during the second India-Australia ODI on September 21 despite concerns that the onset of Durga Puja season could be a dampener.

"All complimentary tickets of 25,000 is gone. We have also sold about 15,000 tickets out of the available 30,000. We still have five days left," Ganguly said.

The Durga Puja season is beginning with Mahalaya on September 19.