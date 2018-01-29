Sehwag trolls his own franchise at IPL Auction

New Delhi: Cricketing stars were bought at astronomical amounts in IPL Auction 2018. While England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most-expensive player to be bought at the auction table, 26-year-old Jaydev Unadkat topped the list of costliest Indian. Little known off-spinner from Karnataka Krishnappa Gowtham broke all the records by going for a whopping Rs 6.2 Crores, which was 31-times his base price.

But the extravaganza, which concluded on Sunday, was not all about money-spending. There were many funny moments in between the tense auction. Along with the bidding war, franchise members were also active and interactive on social media. The exciting moments gave fodder for entertainment and humour.

Co-owner Preity Zinta and mentor Virender Sehwag of Kings XI Punjab in particular were most animated among the lot. Former explosive batsman Sehwag who is been well known for his humour took on his own franchise and trolled them on twitter.

Bachpan mein sabji bhi khareedne jaate thhey, toh maa bolti theen theek daam me laana , aur aaj hum aadmi khareed rahe hain ! Farak yeh hai, ab owner bolte hain sahi daam mein khareedna :) #IPLAuction live — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2018

Even co-owner Preity Zinta who went on a shopping spree at the auctions was not spared.