Sehwag to come out of retirement – that’s a good April Fool’s Day prank by KXIP

Former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag is in line to come out of retirement and play Punjab’s opener against Delhi Daredevils on April 8, according to a report on the official website of Kings XI Punjab.

The 39-year-old will open the innings for the Punjab based outfit in the absence of Australian power-hitter Aaron Finch.

Sehwag will come out of retirement and will open the innings in the absence of Aaron Finch. The decision, which was taken at the team preparatory camp in Mohali after a long deliberation by captain Ravichandran Ashwin, coach Brad Hodge, Director of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag himself and the team management,” said KXIP release.

"The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, who showed fine form in the recent Ice Cricket matches in St Moritz by scoring 62 off 31 in the first match and 46 off 22 balls in the second, reached the decision after practising in the nets with some of the current Kings XI Punjab team players.”

Finch will miss the opening encounter owing to his marriage, the team has been pondering over the right top order combination. As a result, the big-hitting Sehwag was finally asked to step up.

However, this looks nothing more than an April fool prank, having given the fact that IPL authorities do not allow unregistered players to play any of the matches in the tournament.