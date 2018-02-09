Sehwag comes up with unique tweet after ice cricket opener

New Delhi: At his prime, Virender Sehwag never had "surface tension". Now at 40, with spectacles and big bald patch, it still does not matter.
Just like he had thrashed a young Shoaib Akhtar 10 years back on turf wickets, a slightly round Akhtar was handed the same treatment in front of 500-odd spectators at the inaugural St Moritz Ice Cricket Challenge.
The 39-year-old smashed his first-ever ice cricket fifty in just 25 balls to help his team post a respectable 164/9 in designated 20 overs.
Sehwag was given company by former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who scored 40 off 30 balls.
Although, Sehwag’s knock couldn’t romp Palace home as Owasis Shah’s blistering innings secured victory for Shahid Afridi’s Royals by 6 wickets.
Despite losing the inaugural game, Diamonds’ captain Virender Sehwag was at his hilarious best.
The right-hander wrote on Twitter, “Hathiyar chhode hain ,chalana nahi bhoole hain :) Great fun on the ice.”
Hathiyar chhode hain ,chalana nahi bhoole hain :) Great fun on the ice. pic.twitter.com/V1bjFATGnI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 8, 2018
The second match will be played on Friday at the same venue and Sehwag’s Diamonds will look save the series after their crushing defeat on Thursday morning.
