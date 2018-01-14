Security of Indian players increased after violence breaks out near team hotel

The protestors ransacked the multinational company’s clothing store in Midrand and along with few other places that include Sandton, where Team India is also staying.Indian team's seven star hotel is adjacent to a shopping mall, where all the ransacking took place. Taking no chances about the security of Indian players and support staff, the Johannesburg police acted promptly and surrounded the hotel with armed guardsThe protests took place in Johannesburg and other cities and the protestors had entered and thrashed the multinational company's stores.It all started following an alleged racist advertisement made by the multinational clothing brand.Though the multinational company has admitted that it was a mistake from their part, public fury didn't stop.The incident took place when the first day’s play of second Test match was still going on.Though the match is going on in Centurion, both India and South Africa are staying in Johannesburg which two are twin cities.