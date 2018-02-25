Saurashtra and Karnataka to lock horns in Vijay Hazare finals

New Delhi: Saurashtra on Sunday registered a comfortable 59-runs win over Andhra Pradesh to enter the finals of Vijay Hazare at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Pujara led side will now clash against rampant Karnataka for the title on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh after winning the toss invited Saurashtra to bat first. The team got off to a horrible start and lost two wickets within the first five overs. But Samarth Vyas (46) along with Ravindra Jadeja (56) steadied the ship for team. Post Jadeja, a gritty half-century by Arpit Vasavada (58) and quick-fire knock by Prerak Mankad (40 off 28 balls) helped Saurashtra post a target of 255 before getting all-out in the penultimate over of the inning. Captain Cheteshwar Pujara failed with the bat scoring 17 off 53 balls. For Andhra 20-year-old Karthik Raman picked four wickets.

Chasing a tricky total, Andhra Pradesh batsmen too struggled against the bowlers on a low and slow Kotla track. All the top order batsmen got starts but failed to capitalize and handle the pressure on a big day. Andhra were 4 wickets down before reaching 100-run mark. Though Bodapati Sumanth(42) and Dwaraka Ravi Teja(42) showed resilience in the middle order but failed to take Andhra home. Eventually the team collapsed on 196 and fell short by 59 runs. Left arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja starred for Saurashtra with the ball bagging four crucial wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja who was not hundred percent fit for the match gathered special praises from Coach Shitansu Kotak post match for his valiant knock.

"Jadeja has been advised not to bowl for three weeks by the team physio due to the side strain, which he sustained during the league phase while trying an under-arm flick throw. Despite that he has shown excellent commitment,” said Kotak.

Brief Scores

Saurashtra 255 all-out in 49.1 overs (Samarth Vyas 46, Ravindra Jadeja 56, Aarpit Vasavada 58, Prerak Mankad 40; Karthik Raman 4/69)

Andhra Pradesh 196 all-out in 45.3 overs (Karthik Raman 42, Dwaraka Ravi Teja 42; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/40).