Sania Mirza Pregnant; celebrity couple confirm new addition to their family

The couples’ post went viral within minutes with thousands of fans congratulating them on social media.
The reason behind suing the MirzaMalik hash tag was cleared earlier, when Sania mentioned that whenever they decide to extend their family, she would want her child’s last name to be Mirza Malik to abolish gender bias.
"Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," Sania said during a panel discussion on 'Gender Bias' at the 'Goa Fest 2018'.
Sania had also spoken about her encounters with gender bias in her own family. "We are two sisters and have never wished that we had a brother. I have had fights with my uncles and aunts, who talk about it or come up and tell my parents that they should have had a son. For us, daughters are daughters and there was nothing like wanting a son to carry the family name forward," the 31-year-old from Hyderabad said.
"I have not changed my surname (post marriage) and my name is still Sania Mirza and it will remain that way. The family name is going to go forward," she said.
