Samit Dravid’s 150-run knock helps team post mammoth 500 in 50 overs

New Delhi: With Rahul Dravid busy with India’s U-19 World Cup squad in New Zealand, his son Samit, back home has got himself in the headlines with a dazzling knock of 150 runs. He along with Aryan Joshi helped Mally Aditi international school post mammoth 500 runs in 50 over-match in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament.

When Samit took to field one could have hardly imagined the merciless destruction that was about to take place. However, Samit’s total was surpassed by Aryan, son of former India international, Sunil Joshi, who scored 154 runs to become the top scorer.

Their effort to take Mally Aditi International to an enormous total was later backed by the bowlers, who dismantled the Vivekanand school on 88, registering 421–run victory.

This is not the first time Samit has made headlines; he was named as the ‘Best Batsman’ in U-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge in 2015.