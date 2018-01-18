Saini, Shardul to join Indian squad in Johannesburg

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has summoned Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur to South Africa ahead of third and the final Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The duo has been called to bowl in nets and will provide cover to the pace department.

Shardul Thakur, who was recently included in Mumbai’s 16-member squad for Super League of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has been called into the setup to reduce the workload of full-time pacers

While Navdeep Saini scalped 29 wickets in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy tournament and was the mainstay in Delhi’s pace attack that fired the 7-time champions to the finals of the elite competition.

Saini was expected to travel with the Indian squad in the last week of December but was asked to play the Ranji Trophy final which Delhi eventually lost to Vidarbha.

The Indian team has already lost the series 0-2 to the hosts but will leave no stones unturned as they prepare to avoid whitewash.

The third and final Test match is scheduled to take place from January 24 in Johannesburg.