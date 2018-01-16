Saha out of SA series with injury. Dinesh Karthik named replacement.

Centurion: Injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury.

The Selection Committee on Tuesday named Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa. Kartik will join the team before the third Test.

Saha suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday. Parthiv Patel replaced the injured keeper in the ongoing Test.

Karthik who has played 23 Tests for India last appeared in five-day game for the team back in 2010 against Bangladesh. The 32-year-old has 51 catches and five stumpings to his credit.

Medical Team will continue to monitor Saha’s progress. The BCCI statement said.