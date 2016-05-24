Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun in West Zone U-16 team

Sachin Tendulkar with his son Arjun.Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is part of the U-16 West Zone squad for the inter-zonal tournament to be played at Hubli from May 24.O M Bhosale will lead the team for the tournament which concludes on June 6.The squad, announced by Baroda Cricket Association secretary Snehal Parikh, was selected by the All India Junior Selection Committee on Monday.The meeting was presided by its chairman Rakesh Parikh and the selection committee comprises coaches Tushar Arothe, Shantanu Sugwekar, Samir Dighe and J Krishna Rao.OM Bhosale (Captain), Vasudev Patil, Suved Parker, Smit Patel, Sanpreet Bagga, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Neel Jadhav (Wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Yogesh Dongre, Atharva Ankolekar, Suraj Suryal, Siddharth Desai, Akash Pandey and Mukund Sardar.Kiran More, Satyalakshaya Jain, Nihar Bhuyan, Vignesh Solanki, Vaibhav Patil.