Sachin reacts to Kohli’s 34th ODI ton

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his status as an ODI great with an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls on a challenging surface in Cape Town, taking India an inch closer to historic series win in South Africa.

It was Virat’s 34th hundred the 50-over format and the Indian skipper is now only 15 shy of Sachin Tendulkar’s mark of 49.

The 29-year-old has been the stand-out performer for India in the ongoing series and he has been earning praises from all quarters for his sensational form but after India’s ruthless win in the third ODI, Virat received appreciation from Sachin himself. The ‘God of cricket’ took to Twitter to heap praises on India’s ‘run-machine’.

Sachin wrote, “Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always.

Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eyuMUpl12 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 7, 2018

Sachin tops the list of most hundreds in the coloured outfit with 49 to his name. He smashed his 34th ton at the age of 30 in 2003 in his 307th ODI appearance for the country

While Virat Kohli (29) has 205 appearances and is only 15 tons behind and given the form that he is playing in, it will only take him a couple of years to go past the legendary Indian cricketer.