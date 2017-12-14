 Sachin congratulates Rohit on third ODI double
India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma fired another ODI double against Sri Lanka during the second encounter of the three-match ODI series.

New Delhi: India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma fired another ODI double against Sri Lanka during the second encounter of the three-match ODI series.

Rohit struck an unbeaten 208 not out in India's series levelling 141-run win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI. His sensational knock included 13 fours and 12 maximums.

He got to the third landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings and the social media is on fire ever since.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Rohit Sharma on his record third double hundred in ODI cricket.

"Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat :-)) @ImRo45," Tendulkar complimented Rohit via twitter.

"Shaaaaaannnaaaaaaaaaa batting @ImRo45 you beauty," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

On behalf of the BCCI, acting president CK Khanna also congratulated Rohit on his feat.

"It is a brilliant achievement. No other cricket has two double hundreds in ODI and he now has three. This is incredible and I wish him to scale greater heights in future," Khanna said.

