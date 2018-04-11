Russell’s 105-metre six sends the ball out the stadium

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings thumped visitors Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the fifth encounter of IPL 2018. Chasing a mammoth target of 203, the hosts riding on blistering knocks from Shane Watson and Sam Billings crossed the line with one ball to spare.

Though Chennai eventually emerged victorious, but while fielding, the roaring home crowd was silenced multiple times by one man from the opposition. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday witnessed one of the best power-hitting display from KKR’s Andre Russell. The Jamaican unarguably played the best knock of his life. Clobbering 11 sixes and a boundary Russell’s 36-ball 88 blitzkrieg singlehandedly helped KKR score 202 at the end of their 20 overs.

One of the colossal strike in Russell’s knock that measured 105 meters went out of the stadium. Even KKR owner Shahrukh Khan was shell-shocked by the hit and just watched the ball sail over the stadium.

Here’s how commentators reacted to the 105 meter six slammed by Andre Russell.

Harsha Bhogle: Right, he has connected that. I think it has gone out of the ground.

Mathew Hayden: That’s coming with me tonight. It’s down on the coast. It’s got sand all over it. Look at this KP, this is massive!

Kevin Pietersen: That’s why I said these can be very interesting these next five balls. Bravo is not quick enough. A 105 meters. I think that’s the first one of the IPL that’s gone over a hundred. Have a look at Shahrukh, it’s gone sir.

Though Kolkata suffered a loss in the end but Russell’s power-hitting completely overshadowed the result of the match.