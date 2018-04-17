Russell back in Windies squad after 21 months

Star all-rounder Andre Russell’s recent performances in ongoing IPL helped him secure a spot in the national team after a gap of almost 21 months as Cricket West Indies on Tuesday announced the 13-man squad for the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge against the ICC Rest of the World XI to be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, on Thursday, May 31.

Carlos Brathwaite will captain the side which also features the likes of explosive openers Evin Lewis and “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle – also returning to the squad following the Pakistan Series along with spinner Ashley Nurse.

The charity match is being staged with the support of the MCC, ECB and ICC to raise funds to rebuild and restore five major cricket venues at the heart of Caribbean communities that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We welcome the return of the players who missed the Pakistan Series and are delighted to recall Andre Russell to the squad, as we believe he will have a key role in our white ball cricket. Denesh Ramdin and Keemo Paul keep their places after encouraging performances at both regional and international level.,” says Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne.

CWI’s CEO, Johnny Grave, commented “On behalf of CWI, I’d like to thank the players for their commitment to and support of this vital cause. We’re hoping to raise a significant sum from the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge and are very grateful to the MCC, ECB and ICC, without whom this match would not be taking place.”