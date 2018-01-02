Royal Challengers Bangalore rope in Kirsten, Nehra for IPL 2018

New Delhi: Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten has signed a new deal with IPL franchise Royal Challengers for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Kirsten will take over as the batting coach in the Daniel Vettori led coaching setup.

The 50-year-old carries tremendous experience under his belt having helped India win the World Cup in 2011. Currently, he is working in the Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes.

This is not his first stint in the IPL; Kirsten was previously in charge of Delhi Daredevils for 2 seasons. The team failed miserably under his guidance, having managed to win only 7 games out of available 28 across two editions and finished 8th and 7th in the points table in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have also roped in former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra for the 11the edition. The 38-year-old will join as the bowling coach for the Virat Kohli captained side.

With IPL auction just round the corner, the Bangalore franchise is yet to reveal their retention list but they expected to retain Indian skipper Virat Kohli and South African sensation AB de Villiers.

RCB finished a disappointing 8th in the previous season and are yet to win the prestigious trophy.