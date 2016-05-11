ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE (RCB) vs MUMBAI INDIANS (MI) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 BENGALURU

LIVE SCORE | RCB vs MI | IPL 2016 | BENGALURU

PLAYING XIs

Team Changes



For RCB, Sreenath Aravind is in for Iqbal Abdulla, and Chris Gayle replaces Travis Head.

For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya is out, and Delhi boy Nitish Rana makes his IPL debut.



TOSS:





PREVIEW

16 runs off Jordan's over. It was going really well but Buttler hit him for two SIXES on the last two balls.A very expensive over by Watson. Pollard hit him for a SIX and two FOURs to collect 18 runs.As erratic as ever, Aaron was lucky that ABD took that wonderful catch. He bowled an expensive over. 11 runs off it.What a catch! AB de Villers ran in hard and flung himself forward to dig out that ripper of a catch. Ambati Rayudu has to return to the pavilion. Varun Aaron gets another wicket, courtesy ABD.When Pollard is at the crease, expect firework. He hit Watson for a SIX and FOUR in the over to collect 13 runs.Sreenath Aravind also finished his quota. Very economical today. Provided the wicket of Parthiv Patel early in the innings. 5 runs off this over.Chahal has bowled brilliantly today. Good that he got a wicket on the last ball of his quota of overs. Just 3 runs off the over.Wonderful catch by Stuart Binny at the boundary. Nitish Rana's debut knock ends here. Chahal gets his first wicket of the match.Expensive over. Aaron was hit for 13 runs. A SIX each by Rayudu and Nitish Rana.Two back-to-back good overs for RCB. Chahal bowled a good over to back the previous over when Rohit Sharma's wicket fell. Just 3 runs off it.Great over by Aaron. Just 2 runs and he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma.Varun Aaron has got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Looked to go over the long-on fielder but couldn't get the elevation.Another economical over by Chahal. Just 6 runs off it.Jordan is not proving an effective bowler. He leaks boundary in every over. 9 runs off this over.Yuzvendra Chahal has been Virat's go-to bowler this season. He bowled to good over to start his spell today. Just 4 runs.Good over for Mumbai. Rayudu hit SIX in the over to collect 9 off Aravind. After the fall of Parthiv, Mumbai Indians have played well, consolidating their position in the match.Watson erred in length once and Rayudu dispatched him for FOUR. Otherwise, a good, tight over by Watson. 7 runs off it.There was an exquisite straight drive by Rayudu in the over that went to boundary. 7 runs off Aravind's over.Not a good over by Chris Jordan. He bowled either too full or too short allowing Rohit to free his arms and earn two FOURS in the over. 12 runs in all.Excellent over by Aravind. It is very important to take wickets when defending a low total. Just 2 off it and got Parthiv's wicket.Sreenath Aravind has struck on the first ball of his over. Parthiv Patel departs. First blow to Mumbai Indians.Good over by Stuart Binny to start the defence. Just 2 runs off it.Good over to end the innings for RCB. 13 runs came of McClenaghan's over.Good over by Bumrah. 7 runs off his over.Biiiiiiig over for RCB. Rahul and Sachin thrashed Pollard for 23 runs in the over. Rahul hit a SIX off the first ball. After that Sachin Baby smashed him for two more SIXES and a FOUR.7 runs off Southee's over.up for Rahul in 42 balls. A very timely knock for RCB.10 runs off Bumrah's over. It could have been a good over RCB but Watson's run out spoiled it.Shane Watson wanted to try his luck there and he must be disappointed. Hit straight to Rohit at cover and started running. Rohit hit the stumps directly and Watson was way out of the crease.Rahul is proving his credentials as a limited-overs batsman. He hit McClenaghan for 15 runs in the over with the help of two FOURS and a SIX.Watson hit a good shot over Southee's head for FOUR to collect 7 runs off the over.Krunal Pandya ended his quota with a 3-run over. He bowled really well today.Good over by Bhajji. Just 4 runs. Rahul injured himself in the over but he is able to continue, not without some discomfort.Excellent over by Krunal Pandya. He dismissed ABD and gave just 2 runs.AB de Villiers looked to hit the back of the length ball over mid-wicket but some extra bounce did him in. Big blow to RCB's hopes. Krunal Pandya is the happy bowler.Another good over for RCB. ABD hit Bhajji for a SIX off the first ball. Bhajji had a chance to dismiss ABD on the next ball but he himself spilled a diving catch. 11 runs off the over.Two exquisite shots by Rahul in the over fetched RCB a SIX and a FOUR. Total 12 runs came from Bumrah's over.Good over by Harbhajan to start his spell. 4 runs off it.8 runs off Krunal's over. Better over RCB. ABD need to play a similar innings he played in the previous match against KXIP.Powerplay is over. Mumbai Indians have done really well in the first six overs. But there is a lot needs to be done yet. 6 runs off McClenaghan's over.Wonderful over. Just 2 runs off Krunal Pandya's over. Rohit introduced spin early on.Successful over by Southee. He got the big man Chris Gayle. Just 5 runs off it.Another big blow to RCB. Chris Gayle walks back. Looks to go over long-off fielder but sends it high up in the air. Rohit takes a good catch.Excellent over by Bumrah. He bowled five dot balls to ABD. Unbelievable.Successful over by McClenaghan. Got the wicket of Virat Kohli. Just 3 runs off it.Virat Kohli goes back. Mitchell McClenaghan provides first break to Mumbai Indians. Big wicket.Virat Kohli hit Southee for a SIX in the over to collect 8 runs.Huge roar as Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli walked in. Rohit Sharma has spread his field. Tim Southee has the ball, Virat to face the first ball.Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal.Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah.Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first.HERE is how the pitch looks like:Each of the eight innings so far at Chinnaswamy stadium have resulted in a total above 170.Mumbai lost their first five wickets for only 30 runs against Sunrisers. It is the lowest score for which they have lost their top half and the sixth-lowest for any team in the IPL.Welcome to the 41st match of the IPL 2016. We are minutes away from the toss....Virat Kohli (C), Varun Aaron, Abu Nechim, S Arvind, Samuel Badree, Stuart Binny, Yuzuvendra Chahal, AB De Villiers, Praveen Dubey, Chris Gayle, Travis head, Iqbal Abdulla, Kedar Jadhav, Akshay Karnewar, Sarfraz Khan, Vikramjeet Malik, Mandeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Parveez Rasool, Kane Richardson, Sachin Baby, Vikas Tokas, Shane Watson, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi.Rohit Sharma (C), Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, R Vinay Kumar, Corey Anderson, Unmukht Chand, Marchant de Lange, Siddhesh Lad, Kishore Kamath, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Jitesh Sharma, Nathu Singh, Akshay Wakhare, Martin Guptill.Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to take the confidence from their last night's nerve-wracking one-run victory when they clash with Mumbai Indians, who suffered a humiliating defeat in their previous game, in an IPL match.Currently lying at a lowly sixth position in the points table, a win will be crucial for the Royal Challengers to keep their hopes of making the IPL playoffs alive.Snapping the three-match losing streak with back-to-back victories against Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab is expected to hold them in good stead when they play at their own backyard at the Chinnaswamy stadium here.In fact, their victory in a nail-biting finish over Kings XI Punjab in Mohali last night should give the Bangalore outfit a lot of confidence.A loss today, however, will land them in big trouble and it would become tougher for them to enter the playoffs.All eyes once again will be on skipper Virat Kohli, whose performance in the ongoing IPL has left oppositions dumbstruck. He is leading the batting chart with 561 runs so far, which includes two centuries and four half-tons.Besides the captain, RCB have also been relying heavily on their star batsman A B de Villiers. The South African proved his prowess yet again last night when he hit a 35-ball 64 to guide the team to a competitive 175. Opener KL Rahul (42) also chipped in with important contribution.Rahul and all-rounder Shane Watson have proved to be important cogs in Bangalore's wheels with some crucial knocks.With the likes of Chris Gayle warming the bench, the Royal Challengers perhaps have the most intimidating batting line-up, but their pedestrian bowling attack has failed to defend 180-plus scores in most of the matches.Their two best performers with the ball have been Watson and Yuzvendra Chahal but the likes of Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron and Chris Jordan have all leaked runs.Today, RCB bowlers would have to put up a much better performance to support the team's batting department.Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians would be keen to make quick amends from their humiliating 85-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match.Placed fifth in the table with 10 points, Mumbai Indians have a great chance of displacing Delhi Daredevils from number four position in the table and entering the top-four bracket with a win against the home team here.A loss will put Mumbai Indians under tremendous pressure as they would need to win their remaining three games after today's match, which would be very tough given that they will have to get acclimatised to their new home venue, Visakhapatnam.The last time the two teams met, Mumbai Indians had defeated the Royal Challengers, and the Rohit Sharma-led side would hope to repeat the feat.Rohit has been leading the team from the front with 388 runs so far, hammering five half-centuries. Ambati Rayudu and Parthiv Patel have also stepped up whenever their captain has failed to do the job.Mumbai have big-match player Kieron Pollard in their ranks to guide the team to a domineering position with his lusty blows.As far as bowling is concerned, Mumbai have been depending on their pace attack when it comes to restricting the rival teams. New Zeland's Mitchell McClenaghan has been leading the attack, having claimed 14 wickets so far to be placed third in the top-wicket takers' list. Others in Jasprit Bumrah and Tim Southee have taken 11 and seven wickets, respectively to be the next best bowlers for Mumbai.In the spin department, old warhorse Harbhajan Singh (seven wickets) and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal (three wickets each) -- have also contributed to the team's success.