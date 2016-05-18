RCB vs KXIP Live Score IPL 2016: Virat's 4th ton leads RCB to big win over KXIP

Welcome to the 50th match of the IPL 2016. It's a very important match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). If they slip, they are out of the Playoffs race. Also, it is their last league game of the season at home. Kings XI Punjab have nothing to lose. They are already out of the Playoffs. Playing for pride is the only consolation.

LIVE SCORE | RCB vs KXIP | IPL 2016 | Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kings XI Punjab innings

14 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 120/9

13 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 109/9

12.2 overs:

12 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 105/8

11 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 96/8

10.5 overs:

10 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 90/7

9 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 84/7

8.5 overs:

8.2 overs:

8 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 78/5

7.3 overs:

7 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 76/4

6 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 59/4

5.1 overs:

5 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 54/3

4.4 overs:

4 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 44/2

3.4 overs:

3 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 31/1

2 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 19/1

1.4 overs: OUT!

1 over:

Kings XI Punjab 11/0

Royal Challengers Bangalore innings

15 overs:

14 overs:

RCB 199/3.

13.6 overs:

13.3 overs:

13 overs:

CB 181/2.

Kohli

95 (44b 10x4 7x6),

Rahul

5 (2b 1x4 0x6),

Mohit Sharma

2-0-21-0,

Abbott

3-0-48-1.

12 overs:

RCB 166/2.

Rahul

4 (1b 1x4 0x6),

Kohli

81 (39b 7x4 7x6),

Abbott

3-0-48-1, Axar

Patel

3-0-46-1.

11.4 overs:

11 overs:

RCB 147/1.

10.6 overs:

10 overs:

RCB 129/0.

9 overs:

8.6 overs:

8.2 overs:

8 overs:

7 overs:

RCB 82/0.

Kohli

43 (22b 5x4 3x6),

Gayle

37 (21b 3x4 3x6),

Cariappa

2-0-37-0,

Patel

1-0-10-0.

6 overs:

5 overs:

Gayle

35 (19b 3x4 3x6),

Kohli

17 (11b 2x4 1x6),

Cariappa

1-0-18-0,

Abbott

1-0-18-0.

4 overs:

RCB 35/0.

Kohli

10 (9b 2x4 0x6),

Gayle

24 (15b 2x4 2x6),

Abbott

1-0-18-0,

Sandeep

2-0-11-0.

3 overs:

RCB 17/0.

Kohli

10 (7b 2x4 0x6),

Gayle

7 (11b 1x4 0x6),

Sandeep

2-0-11-0,

Mohit Sharma

1-0-6-0.

2 overs:

1 over:

RCB 5/0.

PLAYING XIs

TOSS:

Head to Head



Kings XI Punjab have a 10-7 win-loss record in IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium too, KXIP have a 4-3 record against their hosts RCB. However, in the last three meetings, RCB have managed to defend its territory. KXIP won their home matches in 2015 and earlier this season, while RCB won their home match by a whopping 138 runs in 2015.



PREVIEW

With the over, the Rain has returned. But it should be over. There is no time left for the match.11 runs from Gayle's over.Just 4 runs off Sachin Baby's over.Mohit is run out while running the first run. Watson sends the throw from cover.9 runs off Gayle's over. Only formalities are left in the over.6 runs off Chahal's over and a wicket.Gurkeerat became third victim of Chahal. Looked to play it over cover but the ball turned and bounce to take top edge. Gayle took easy catch in slip.Gayle bowled it in quicktime. 6 balls, 6 singles.Another excellent over for RCB. Chahal got two wickets and gave just 6 runs.Abbott suffers the same fate. Same bowler, same shot, same fielder.Behardien perished in attempting to clear the long-on boundary. Second wicket for Chahal.Excellent over by Watson. Just 2 runs and a wicket.Axar Patel mistimed in his attempt to loft the ball over long-off. Virat Kohli takes an easy catch but it hurt the stitches on his hand. He was in pain.A very expensive over by Varun Aaron to start his spell. 17 runs came off it with a SIX by Axar Patel and a FOUR each by Axar and Gurkeerat.Excellent over by Watson. Just 5 runs and provided a wicket.David Millers' indifferent form continues. Hit straight to the long-on fielder. Watson gets wicket on first ball.Successful over by Aravind. He gave 10 runs with Amla hitting a SIX but hit back to remove the South African.Hashim Amla also perished in an attempt to score at a fast rate. Jordan takes a good diving catch at mid-off. Aravind gets his second wicket.Saha hit Chahal for three consecutive boundaries before he got out on the fourth. 13 runs off the over.The ball stopped a big and stayed a tad low to hit Saha in front of the stumps. Chahal gets a wicket.Couple of nice hits for FOUR by Saha in the over by Jordan. 12 runs off it.Successful over by Aravind. 8 runs off it and he dismissed Vijay.Murali Vijay chopped the ball onto his pads that deflected to his stumps. Sreenath Aravind ecstatic.Murali Vijay smashed two FOURs off the first balls to start the innings on a right note. 11 runs off Binny's over.Mayhem it was. RCB have set a huge total. It will be a miracle if KXIP manage to chase it down. Stuart Binny has the ball. Murali Vijay to face the first ball.Rahul hit two FOURS off Mohit to collect 12 runs off the last over.18 runs off the over but Sandeep Sharma would always cherish the wicket of Virat Kohli.Finally Virat Kohli's excellent innings is over. Special knock by special player.Amazing feat!He took just 47 balls. No other player has more than two centuries in an IPL season.Virat is on the verge of hitting FOURTH IPL CENTURY OF THE SEASON. 15 runs off Mohit's over, including three consecutive FOURS by Virat.Despite wickets, there is no effect on run rate. 19 runs off Abbott's over.AB de Villiers couldn't open his account. Looked to go over cover but got the inside edge onto his stumps.Gayle hit three SIXES off Axar Patel before getting out while trying to hit the fourth one.Finally something to cheer for KXIP. Axar Patel gets Gayle's wicket.Virat is dealing only in boundaries at the moment. Hit three SIXES in the over. 18 runs off Cariappa.18 runs off Axar Patel's over. Gayle hit him for two consecutive SIXES off the last two balls.Firstfor Chris Gayle in the tournament. He took just 26 balls.Yet anotherfor Virat Kohli. This one has come in 28 balls.Virat has overtaken the aggressor's mantel from Gayle. 11 runs off Abbott's over. A FOUR each to Virat and Gayle.Excellent hitting by Virat. 19 runs off Cariappa's over. Two SIXES in the over, both by Virat.Two brilliant shots by Virat brought RCB two consecutive FOURS off Axar Patel. 10 runs off the over.Another 18-run over for RCB. Not so friendly welcome for Cariappa. Gayle and Virat hit a SIX each along with a FOUR by Gayle. RCB have clearly dominated the Powerplay.Big over. Gayle smashed two consecutive SIXES and a FOUR off Kyle Abbott. 18 runs off it. Virat survived a run out chance in the over.Again 6 runs off the over. This time Virat managed a FOUR in the over. Good over by Sandeep.Good over by Mohit there. Just 6 runs came off it despite Gayle hitting him for a FOUR.Virat Kohli played just one ball in the over and he hit it for FOUR. What's gonna happen today?Players are in the middle. Chris Gayle on strike. Sandeep Sharma has the ball.CH Gayle, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, SR Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, STR Binny, CJ Jordan, S Aravind, VR Aaron, YS Chahal.M Vijay, HM Amla, WP Saha, DA Miller, F Behardien, Gurkeerat Singh, KJ Abbott, AR Patel, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, KC Cariappa.Kohli and Muralia Vijay are seen in full kit. A sign that the start time is not too far. Only the pitches have covers now.Groundstaff are working on the main square as well as on the other parts of the ground.The rain has stopped completely.We will start losing overs afterRains is abating. Officials are inspecting the ground. Covers were lifted at some places. Bowler's run up is visible. There are loads of activity among the groundstaff. Areas that were under the covers look okay but the outfield has visible puddles.Steady drizzle still continues. Super soppers are at work. There is no way ground staff can do anything about it unless the rain stops completely.Virat Kohli and Co. have reached the stadium.The rain has abated a touch. We still have a possibility of a short game. Fingers crossed XXXXXX.The rain has grown into a massive downpour. Chances of the match looks bleak. It will be a huge setback for Virat Kohli and Co.Scene at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (BCCI). The groundstaff has covered the field.Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to build on their two emphatic consecutive victories as they continue their push for an Indian Premier League (IPL) play-off berth in a match against laggards Kings XI Punjab.Placed at the fifth spot with six wins from 12 matches, the Bangalore franchise has gained momentum at the right time with two massive victories in their previous two outings against Gujarat Lions (by 144 runs) and Kolkata Knight Riders (by nine wickets).On the other hand, languishing at the penultimate spot, Punjab received another massive jolt on Tuesday when in-form Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was ruled out with a side strain.Going into Wednesday's encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here, RCB will be aiming to go all guns blazing to seal their berth in the play-offs. The team will once again bank on another solid batting effort from the marauding trio of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.Kohli, who sustained a split webbing in his left hand while going for a diving catch against KKR, is the top run-getter with three centuries so far in the tournament coupled with as many half centuries.South African star de Villers has been equally impressive and has been the backbone of RCB's batting while Gayle found his touch with a 31-ball 49 back in the previous game.Lokesh Rahul, who opened the batting in Gayle's absence has also been among the runs while veteran Aussie Shane Watson and Sachin Baby have contributed in the limited opportunities they got.Bangalore's weak link is their bowling, which has time and again fallen apart in crunch situation. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Watson have been the most impressive for the franchise with 12 and 14 wickets in the tournament so far.All-rounder Stuart Binny has been far from impressive with the new ball while England's Chris Jordan has bowled decently in bits and pieces.On the flip side, a depleted Punjab will be aiming to finish another IPL edition on a high. Left with nothing to lose and just four wins from 12, the side could turn out to be party spoilers for RCB.The team's batting will depend on skipper Murali Vijay and Protea Hashim Amla, who hit a brilliant 96 in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.With Maxwell out of the tournament, David Miller, stumper Wriddhiman Saha, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are expected to bolster the middle order.The bowing will centre around seamers Sandeep Sharma (13 wickets) and Mohit Sharma (12 wickets). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel with 11 wickets, including a hat-trick, has not been bad either but somehow failed to click as a team.Leg-spinner K.C. Cariappa has also been impressive and the team will wish him to come successful against the right-handed duo of Kohli and de Villiers.