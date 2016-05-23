Qualifier 1 RCB vs GL Live Scores IPL 2016: Royal Challengers beat Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets, enter Final

Welcome to Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2016 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the Final while the loser will get another chance to reach the Final through Qualifier 2.

Royal Challengers Bangalore innings

18.2 overs:

18 overs:

RCB 156/6

17 overs:

RCB 138/6

16 overs:

RCB 126/6

Abdulla

19 (20b 0x4 1x6),

de Villiers

66 (38b 4x4 4x6),

Jakati

3-0-45-0,

Smith

1-0-14-0.

15 overs:

RCB 110/6

14.3 overs:

14 overs:

RCB 96/6

13 overs:

RCB 92/6

12 overs:

RCB 89/6

11 overs:

RCB 81/6

10 overs:

RCB 70/6

9.4 overs:

9 overs:

RCB 65/5

8 overs:

RCB 47/5

7 overs:

RCB 41/5

6 overs:

RCB 31/5

5.2 overs:

5 overs:

RCB 28/4

4.5 overs:

4 overs:

RCB 25/3

3.3 overs:

3.2 overs:

3 overs:

RCB 25/1

2 overs:

RCB 17/1

1.2 overs:

1 over:

RCB 11/0

Gujarat Lions innings

20 overs:

19.3 overs:

19 overs:

18.4 overs:

18.3 overs:

18 overs:

17 overs:

Gujarat Lions 121/6.

16.3 overs:

16 overs:

15.5 overs:

15 overs:

Gujarat Lions 104/4.

14 overs:

13.5 overs:

13 overs:

12.5 overs:

12 overs:

Gujarat Lions 72/3.

11 overs:

10 overs:

9 overs:

Gujarat Lions 37/3.

8 overs:

Gujarat Lions 33/3.

7 overs:

Gujarat Lions 33/3.

6 overs:

Gujarat Lions 23/3.

Karthik

5 (9b 0x4 0x6),

Smith

11 (8b 2x4 0x6),

Watson

2-0-4-1,

Abdulla

2-0-15-2.

5 overs:

Gujarat Lions 20/3.

4 overs:

Gujarat Lions 10/3.

3.4 overs:

3 overs:

2 overs:

1.4 overs:

1.1 overs:

1 over:

Gujarat Lions 2/0.

In the eight matches played here this season so far, all except one match saw the first-innings score of below 185.

There have been intermittent showers in Bangalore over the last week or so, but no rain is forecast for Tuesday, with an expected high of 35 degrees Celsius.

STATS



RCB have hit 122 sixes this season, with Mumbai Indians a distant second on 92. Gujarat Lions have hit only 52 sixes - the fewest among all the teams - but have hit 208 fours, which is second to RCB's 215.



Gujarat Lions (11.13) and RCB (10.71) have the worst economy rates in the last five overs among all teams this season.



RCB's batsmen have made up for the bad economy rate by scoring at 12.79 in the last five overs, while Lions have the worst last-five-overs run rate as well (8.67). However, Gujarat Lions have the best Powerplay scoring rate of 8.75.



Dhawal Kulkarni and Dwayne Smith are both three short of 100 T20 wickets.



IT's almost over for Gujarat Lions. 18 runs off Bravo's over.AB de Villiers has put RCB ahead of Gujarat Lions. Another big over for RCB. A SIX and a FOUR earned them 12 runs off Praveen's over.Another expensive over by Jakati. He is having a bad at office. 16 runs off the over with a SIX each by De Villiers and Abdulla.Good over for RCB. De Villiers hit Smith for a FOUR and a SIX to collect 14 runs off it.AB de Villiers completes hiswith a FOUR in 33 balls.Better over by Bravo. Just 4 runs off it.Good over by Jadeja. Just 3 runs off it.8 runs from Bravo's first over. ABD cracked a FOUR through cover.Another expensive over by Jakati. 11 runs off the over. AB de Villiers hit a SIX off Free Hit in the over.Successful over by Jadeja. Just 5 runs and he got a wicket.Binny looked to give the same treatment to Jadeja. But Jadeja is a different bowler.Brilliant hitting by Binny. Shahdab Jakati suffered at his hands. Two FOURS and a SIX brought 18 runs for RCB from the over.No wicket in Kulkarni's fourth over. 6 runs off it.Good over for RCB. AB de Villiers showed that he is still there and he can change the course of the match. Two cracking FOURS to collect 10 runs from Jadeja's over.Another wonderful over by Kulkarni. 3 runs and a wicket for him.Another one for Kulkarni. Sachin Baby is out. Sensational spell by Kulkarni.Brilliant over by Jadeja. Just 3 runs and he got Watson.What's happening? Watson is also out. Jadeja gets a wicket in his first over. RCB in trouble.AMAZING over by Dhawal Kulkarni. Double-wicket maiden.Two in two for Kulkarni. KL Rahul out on first ball. Kulkarni on fire.Bowled him. Kulkarni provides another big wicket. This time he removes Gayle. Superb delivery.A big SIX by AB de Villiers got RCB 8 runs from Praveen's over.Great over by Kulkarni. He got the most important wicket of the match by dismissing Virat Kohli. He almost got Gayle too. 6 runs off the over.Biggest wicket for Gujarat Lions. Virat Kohli is out early. Dhawal Kulkarni gets the most wanted wicket.11 runs from the over. RCB have started on a good note.Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle are in to begin the chase.... Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball...Have Gajarat Lions got enough runs? It doesn't seem so. RCB's batting might is unmatched in this IPL. So, how many over Virat and Co. is going to take to overhaul this target? Let's see....Jordan disturbs Praveen Kumar's furniture there.A very happening over it was by Watson. Two SIXES by Dwivedi off the first two ball. Then Watson got wickets on the next two. To end the over, Dhawal Kulkarni hit two FOURS. 21 runs off the over.Watson uprooted Bravo's stumps. Two wickets in two balls for Watson.Excellent catch by excellent Virat. Eklavya Dwivedi hit it really hard towards long-on and Virat dived forward to dig the ball.There weren't very attractive shots in the over but they brought runs for the Gujarat Lions. 12 runs off Jordan's over.Expensive over but RCB must be happy to get Smith's wicket. 13 off Chahal's over.What a bad shot get out after such a brilliant knock. It was way outside off-stump and Smith tried to play it over long-on. Chahal gets the wicket.Good over by Watson. He bowled with a plan and didn't allow any balls to free arms. Just 4 runs off it and a wicket.Jadeja once again disappoints with bat. Wide outside off stump, Jadeja slashed it to point where Gayle took an easy catch. Good bowling by Watson.Smith hit a SIX to get 10 runs off Aravind's over.Successful over by Jordan. Only 5 runs came off it and he broke the stand taking Karthik's wicket.Jordan breaks the partnership. Karthik walked across and looked scoop it to fine-leg boundary but a fine edge sent the ball crashing into his stumps.A very expensive over by Abdulla. Smith hit him for a SIX and FOUR after Karthik got a FOUR off the first ball. 17 runs off it.up for Smith with a SIX. He took just 31 balls. Excellent knock under pressure.It was going to be an excellent over by Chahal but Smith picked a slightly short ball to send it out of the park for a SIX. 8 runs off the over.6 runs from Abdulla's over. He was hit for a FOUR off the first ball by Karthik but after that he pulled himself up and resurrected his over.Big over for Gujarat Lions. Smith hit Chahal for a SIX and two FOURS in the over to collect 16 runs off it.The pitch is not as flat as it was expected to be. The ball is not coming easily on to the bat. Binny bowled a good over giving just 4 runs.Yuzvendra Chahal must be in high spirits. He was yesterday named in the 16-member Indian squad for Zimbabwe tour. Good over to start his spell. Just 5 runs.Smith hit a SIX off Jordan to get 10 runs from the over.Another good over by Watson. Just 3 runs off it. Gujarat Lions have struggled in the Powerplay. RCB have clearly taken upper hand.Finally some runs for RCB. Smith hit two FOURS off Abdulla to collect 10 runs.Superb over by Watson. Just 1 run and a big wicket.What's happening here? Suresh Raina goes back too. Gujarat Lions are in tatters. Shane Watson provides the wicket.Shane Watson into attack.Another economical over by Aravind. Jut 2 runs off it. Gujarat Lions are off to a bad start. But they still have batsmen to take them to a big total.Brilliant over by Abdulla. He dismissed two big-hitting batsmen in the over. Just 5 runs off the over.Another wicket for RCB. Abdulla gets Finch too. Superb bowling.Big wicket it is. Iqbal Abdulla has dismissed McCullum on his first ball.Excellent over by Aravind. There were several attempts by McCullum and Finch to hit a big shot but were not able to. Just 2 runs off it.Virat Kohli is spreading his men as Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch mark their guards. Sreenath Aravind has the ball.10 minutes to go for the first ball. CHECK OUT the record thatis likely to create today.AJ Finch, BB McCullum, SK Raina, KD Karthik, DR Smith, RA Jadeja, DJ Bravo, ER Dwivedi, SB Jakati, P Kumar, DS Kulkarni.CH Gayle, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, SR Watson, Sachin Baby, STR Binny, CJ Jordan, Iqbal Abdulla, S Aravind, YS Chahal.We are just half-an-hour away from the toss.By now, everyone knows what to expect when they play in Bangalore: Flat pitch and short boundaries.Virat Kohli (C), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Varun Aaron, Abu Nechim, Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Yuzvendra Chahal, Travis Head, Iqbal Abdullah, Kedar Jadhav, Chris Jordan, David Wiese, Akshay Karnewar, Sarfaraz Khan, Vikramjeet Malik, Mandeep Singh, Parveez Rasool, Harshal Patel, Kane Richardson, Tabraiz Shamshi, Vikas Tokas, Praveen Dubey.Suresh Raina (C), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Dale Steyn, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Dwayne Bravo, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.8:00 pm onwards.Powered by an in-form Virat Kohli's inspirational leadership, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a maiden IPL title triumph when they take on table-toppers Gujarat Lions in the Qualifier I, here on Tuesday.RCB were in a real spot of bother as they needed to win their last four games to make it to the play-offs. The Bangalore outfit showed great fighting spirit, with Kohli leading from the front, to record four consecutive wins to finish the league engagements at the second spot.RCB finished the preliminary round with 16 points from 14 games, just behind leaders Gujarat Lions, who garnered 18 from 14 matches.RCB seem to have struck form at just the right time and after a not-so-impressive start to the season, the Kohli-led side has dished out four clinical performances to beat the Lions (by 144 runs), Kolkata Knight Riders (by 9 wickets), Kings XI Punjab (by 82 runs D/L method) and Delhi Daredevils (by 6 wickets) to seal their top-four place.In the do-or-die battle against Daredevils last night, RCB first restricted their opponents to 138 for eight and then chased down the target with consummate ease -- Kohli again hogging the limelight with an unbeaten 54.RCB would be desperate to continue their winning momentum for two more matches and ensure that they improve on their runners-up finish from the 2009 and 2011 season.The last time RCB squared up against Gujarat here, they recorded the biggest ever (144-run) victory in the history of IPL. AB de Villiers (129 not out) and Virat Kohli (109) went on a rampage in that game and scored magnificent centuries.And come Tuesday, the Bangalore outfit will once again fancy their chances on home turf.The biggest hero for RCB this season has been skipper Kohli, who is perhaps enjoying the best phase of his batting career.Kohli has so far amassed a record 919 runs in the ongoing IPL with four centuries and six fifties at a staggering average of 91.90.Kohli has also been an impressive captain and infused confidence in the team after a disappointing start. At one point of time, qualifying for the play-offs looked a distant dream, but the captain made it possible with his glorious batting and leadership qualities.In the company of Kohli, de Villiers and Chris Gayle also dished out some sizzling batting performances. The trio has been nothing short of a nightmare for the team's opponents.While de Villiers has 603 runs under his belt with one century and five half-centuries, Gayle indicated his return to form in the last few games.Credit for the turnaround should also go to RCB's not-so-experienced bowling attack, which was under fire for a major part of the tournament.RCB's turnaround in bowling was made possible by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps from 11 games.The late entry of Chris Jordon also helped RCB in containing their rivals in the death overs.Australian Shane Watson too has served the team well with the ball, picking up 16 wickets so far in this season.Debutantes Gujarat Lions, on the other hand, were the first team to qualify for the play-offs by destroying the hopes of title-holders Mumbai Indians.Gujarat defeated RCB by six wickets in their opening meeting this season before suffering the 144-run loss in the next tie.And the Suresh Raina-led side will be eyeing sweet revenge for the embarrassing defeat to head straight into the final of their maiden IPL appearance.In contrast to RCB, Gujarat made a rampaging start to the season before facing a late slump.In Aaron Finch (339 runs from 11 games), Brendon McCullum (321 from 14), Dwayne Smith (250 from 10), Raina (397 from 13), Dinesh Karthik (283) and Darren Bravo, Gujarat too have a formidable batting line-up.In the bowling department, Gujarat have depended on the pace duo of Bravo and Dhawal Kulkarni. While Bravo has 15 wickets against his name, Kulkarni has managed 14 scalps so far.The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Pravin Tambe, who did not have the best of IPL so far, too would like to come to the party.Even though the losing side tomorrow will have another chance to make it to the final by locking horns against the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, both RCB and Gujarat will be hoping for a direct berth in Sunday's final.