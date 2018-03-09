Ross Taylor signs short term deal with Nottinghamshire

New Delhi: Nottinghamshire have roped in New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor as their overseas player for the first half of England’s domestic season.

Taylor will be available for eight County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup campaign before ending his stint in June.

The 34-year-old has played for Durham and Sussex earlier, averaging 48.04 with the bat in the longest format and over 46 in the 50-overs format of the game.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself in the early-season English conditions," Taylor said.

The right-hander smashed a career-best 181* on Wednesday in a five-wicket win over England in Dunedin. The former Blackcaps skipper batted with a thigh injury to guide his side home.

Nottinghamshire's director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Ross is a world-class performer who brings with him an excellent record at the highest level in both red and white-ball cricket, as well as plenty of experience.