Rohit reveals the secret behind his big hitting

Indore: After equaling the fastest ever T20I century off just 35 balls, Rohit Sharma revealed the secret behind his effortless big hitting.

Talking about his own batting, Rohit said: "The stage was set, good conditions to bat. I was trying to do what I do, hit through the line. It came off really well. I went out there and had some fun."

Rohit scored 118 runs off 43 balls, with 10 sixes and 12 fours.

Asked if he was eyeing a double hundred at any point, Rohit said: "That's too much to ask (a double-hundred). I was just trying to get as much runs as possible. Any target here is not defendable here.

"There is a template to my batting, which I follow. Try to hold my shape," said the 30-year-old, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 43-ball 118.

Amazingly, Rohit's wife Ritika, who is his lucky charm was again present on Friday and was seen thorughly enjoying her husbands feats. It was Ritika's birthday last night and it doesn't take much time to realize that this is perhaps the best gift she could have gotten.

The last time Rohit entered the record books was nine days ago in Mohali, when he became the only cricketer to score three double hundreds in ODI cricket. It was also his marriage anniversary.

Rohit also heaped praise on his opening partner KL Rahul, who scored a lovely 89.

"KL is in great form. He was exceptional today. It was pleasing to watch him play from the other end."

India rode on Rohit's record equalling 35-ball century and KL Rahul's 89 to beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kuldeep (3/52) and Chahal (4/52) shared seven wickets and Rohit said he was always confident that the duo would bring Indian back into the game.

"They have been doing well for India and always they bring us back," said Rohit.

I don't mind such games where they are put under pressure, they were ready to take the pressure and Kuldeep changed the game and Chahal has been doing well for sometime now. So I always had belief on them."