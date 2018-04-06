Rohit, Mahela back introduction of mid-season transfer window

The Indian Premier League gets underway in a day’s time and the 11th edition of the cricketing extravaganza is here with some innovations.

One of the many changes the cricket enthusiasts will witness in the new season is the mid-season transfers, a policy that is used by the European football clubs from a long time.

A provision has been made by the IPL Governing Council where an uncapped player, who has played no more than 2 matches for a franchise, can be transferred another franchise after the conclusion of the first half of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has endorsed the idea of 5-day mid-season window.

"The mid-season transfer window will give the teams an opportunity to see what they need in the squad and other teams will also be looking at what players they can get," Rohit said. "It completely depends on the franchise if a situation comes when we need to get a player or give a player. It is good for the tournament and will add even more value to the tournament." Said the Mumbai Indians skipper.

And, coach Mahela Jayawardene also backed his captain’s opinion

"This is the evolution of the franchise model going forward," he said. "It's a great option. The opportunity is there and it's quite new to all franchises to go through the season half-way and discuss how best we can address that."

The 11th edition of the tournament will also see the introduction of Decision Review System (DRS).