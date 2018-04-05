Rohit keeps everyone guessing on Mumbai Indians openers

New Delhi: Defending champion Mumbai Indians are all set for their season opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on April 7. Introducing the factor of mind-games on the opposition, ahead of their opening clash, Rohit Sharma on Thursday hinted a major change in their opening slot but declined to share the details.

The revamped side which now possesses a new set of young explosive openers, Sharma refused disclosing his batting position in the line-up and said he wants to keep it a surprise ahead of their lung opener at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.

"I would like to keep that as a surprise. Our middle order is very good and we have got good openers in (West Indian) Elvin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. We will see on the seventh where I bat. I would like to keep that as a surprise," said Sharma at Mumbai Indian's pre-season media conference today.

The Mumbai stalwart has batted down the middle as well as open the innings in previous IPL campaigns.

When asked about entering the tournament as the defending champions, Sharma asserted that their side has all their bases covered and there is nothing such as extra pressure.

"I would not consider it as a pressure, (but) it is a responsibility. Yes, we are the defending champions and we are proud of it. All we need to do is focus on basics and get the right combination (going). We have got players who can win you games, got bowlers who can take wickets, batsmen who can score runs. So all bases are covered. It's just about going and handling that pressure in the middle and to take one game at a time. For us it is important to focus on one game at a time because that has helped us over the years. Not thinking too far ahead - that has been the forte of Mumbai Indians," said the skipper.

With no Lasith Malinga in the squad, the bowling line-up will be spearheaded by bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Endorsing coach Mahela Jayawardene's views on the Mumbai lad, Rohit said,” Jasprit is a quality bowler. He has been doing it for a couple of years now. He handled the responsibility well last year, considering that Mali (Lasith Malinga) was not in great form and we had to rotate between Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson. This year there is quality around him, so hopefully there won't be as much pressure on him as it was last year."