Rohit hails 'clinical' performance against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Skipper Rohit Sharma hailed India’s ‘complete performance’ after his side thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets to win the second T20I of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Thursday.

After opting to field first, India restricted Bangladesh to a modest 139/8 and then chased down the target with 8 balls to spare to return to winning ways after losing the opening encounter against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan continued his imperious form as he smashed a scintillating 55 off 43 deliveries. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 2 maximums. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25).

"I think it was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about the improvements in his bowlers' show as compared to the previous match, Rohit said: "We looked into what went wrong in the game against Sri Lanka and we thought hitting the length was the option for us. We wanted their batsmen to take on the longer boundaries.

"Bowlers executed plans very well. We kept it simple and got the basics right, which was missing in the first game."

But Rohit wanted his teammates to improve fielding and catching.

"Catching is something where there's always room for improvement. We want to get better as a fielding side. We are much better than that," he hoped.