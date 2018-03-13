Rohit hails bowling unit after crushing win against Sri Lanka

India registered a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-truncated fourth T20 game of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Monday. With this win, the Rohit Sharma’s Indian side lead the points table with 4 points in 3 games.

A clinical performance from the visitors helped them restrict the hosts to 152/9 in the 19-overs-a-side contest at the R Premadasa stadium. Washington Sundar (2/21) and Shardul Thakur (4/27) put up a great show to hand an early advantage for the Men in Blue.

Chasing a decent 153, Indians wobbled in the beginning as Rohit Sharma (11) continued his poor form and Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a paltry 8 runs at the beginning of the reply, but Suresh Raina (27) and KL Rahul (18) built a momentum which helped Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik finish the job with nine balls left in the chase.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was full praises for his bowlers after his team avenged their loss to Sri Lanka in the first T20

“It was a very smart performance, from the bowlers especially. To restrict a batting unit like that was a great effort. What we spoke about, we came out and delivered. There was a bit of dew on the ground, so it wasn’t easy for the spinners or the fast bowlers. But they stuck to the task and delivered the goods.”

“They have done it in the past and it was just a matter of continuing the good work we did against Bangladesh.”

With India already at the top of the points table, they will aim to seal the spot in the finals with a win against Bangladesh on Wednesday.