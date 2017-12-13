Rohit gives perfect anniversary gift to teary eyed Ritika

When Rohit nudged a length delivery to scamper for two runs and complete his record third double hundred in ODIs, his wife Ritika Sajdeh had tears in her eyes sitting in the stands. Those were not only because her husband had become the first man on planet to score three double tons in ODIs, but it was also their second marriage anniversary.

Ritika, known to travel with Rohit during the IPL and also international matches could not hold back her emotions when the Indian captain reached his double hundred in the last over of Indian innings.

She was not the only one going through the emotional joyride, Rohit was perhaps well aware about his wife’s feelings as he took off his helmet and threw a kiss towards her. Apart from Rohit’s towering sixes and flawless batting, this was the most delightful sight at Mohali.

Ritika was living every moment of Rohit’s innings. She was clapping with full enthusiasm when Rohit was clobbering Lakmal and Pradeep for sixes at will and she also had her heart in her mouth when Rohit came back for a risky double when he was on 197.

But as fate would have it, Rohit reached his double hundred unharmed and gave a perfect anniversary gift to his wife.

Rohit’s unbeaten 208 enabled India to post 392 for 4 after their batting came under heavy criticism for a flop show in the previous ODI in Dharamsala.

While Rohit holds the world record score of 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata, he scored his first ever double ton -- 209 against Australia in Bengaluru, back in 2013.

In all, seven double hundred have been scored in ODIs and three belong to the stylish Mumbaikar.

The other four double hundreds have been hit by Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle.

Rohit's 208 not out against Sri Lanka today is the second highest individual score by a captain in ODIs with Sehwag's 219 against West Indies in Indore back in 2011 still topping the charts.

Rohit now has 16 hundreds from 173 ODIs with 6417 runs to his credit.