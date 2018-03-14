Rogers appointed Australia high-performance coach

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Chris Rogers on Wednesday was appointed as Cricket Australia’s new High Performance Coach.

The opener represented Australia in 25 Tests scoring five Test centuries, with an average of 42.87, will be joining the Bupa Support Team and be based in Brisbane, tasked with helping to develop the country’s next generation of stars.

The 40-year-old enjoyed a successful first-class career in Australia and England spanning almost two decades and more than 300 matches.

“We’re excited to have Chris on board, and know he will be an outstanding addition to our coaching team. Chris brings thoughtfulness, persistence and passion to the role and combines this with a strong intellect. He has a wealth of cricket experience that will be invaluable to the players he will be working with. He enjoyed a successful career at both international and first-class level, succeeding in Australia and overseas,” Pat Howard, CA Executive General Manager - Team Performance said.

“We’re looking forward to having Chris work with Australia’s next generation and watching him develop as a coach. We are confident he can have a big impact in moulding our rising stars into future international cricketers,” Howard added.

Rogers has been involved in multiple coaching roles with CA since 2015, most recently as Australia’s assistant coach at the 2018 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

He was assistant coach for two CA XI teams in Ashes Tour Matches this summer, and had previously been an assistant coach at Australia Under 19 level in 2015 and for the CA XI at the 2016 Under 19 National Championships – as well as being involved in the England County system as batting coach and player mentor for Somerset last year.

Rogers will begin with Cricket Australia in May, and is contracted through until mid-2020.