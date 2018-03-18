Robin Uthappa shares picture of stunning transformation ahead of IPL

New Delhi: Soon after fitness freak Virat Kohli brought in the culture of six-pack abs and chiselled physique in the Indian cricket system, team mates and other players too religiously started following and maintaining strict fitness regimes. Apart from hitting lusty blows out of the park and striking timber with brisk pace, fitness has become an integral part for player’s regime.

Along with Virat, likes of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah too are in the list of Indian cricketers who have the perfect physique desired by many.

While the Indian skipper has never been hesitant in flaunting his chiselled body, others too haven’t shied away from sharing pictures of their stunning transformation on social media.

Taking inspiration from his friends in the national team, KKR stalwart Robin Uthappa too has joined the brigade of fit players. The 32-year-old on Saturday shared a picture of his stunning transformation from a pot belly to six-pack abs.

Uthappa on instagram also revealed that it took him around six months time to achieve the desired results.

With IPL season round the corners, Uthappa with the stunning transformation has made his intentions clear for the upcoming season.

KKR will clash against RCB in their opening encounter of the IPL on 8th April at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.