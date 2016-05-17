RPS vs DD LIVE SCORE IPL 2016: Match called off, Pune Supergiants win by 19 runs via D/L method

Welcome to the live coverage of the 49th match of the IPL 2016 between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants. It's is a very crucial match for Daredevils. If they lose today, it will get very difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs. For Pune Supergiants, it is about going out on a high.

LIVE SCORE | RPS vs DD | IPL 2016 | VISAKHAPATNAM

FULL SCORECARD

Rising Pune Supergiants innings

2358 IST:

2341 IST:

11 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 76/1

10 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 63/1

Bailey

8 (17b 1x4 0x6),

Rahane

30 (31b 4x4 0x6),

Mishra

2-0-10-0,

Coulter-Nile

3-0-21-0.

9 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 60/1

2322 IST:

2316 IST:

2313 IST:

2252 IST:

2250 IST:

2245 IST:

8.2 overs:

8 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 53/1

7 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 46/1

6 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 44/1

5 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 33/1

4 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 32/1

3.4 overs:

3 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 30/0

2 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 16/0

1 over:

Rising Pune Supergiants 4/0

Delhi Daredevils innings

20 overs:

19 overs:

18.2 overs:

18 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 91/5.

4 overs, 0 maiden, 21 runs, 3 wickets

17 overs:

16 overs:

15 overs:

14.3 overs:

14 overs:

13 overs:

12.6 overs:

12 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 57/3.

11 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 54/3.

Pant

0 (1b 0x4 0x6),

Nair

34 (34b 5x4 0x6),

Pathan

3-0-17-0,

Zampa

1-0-7-1.

10 overs:

9.6 overs:

9 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 42/2.

8 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 32/2.

7 overs:

6 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 28/2.

Samson

2 (3b 0x4 0x6),

Nair

16 (15b 3x4 0x6),

Perera

1-0-3-0,

Dinda

3-1-12-2.

5 overs:

4.5 overs:

4 overs:

3 overs:

2.1 overs:

2 overs:

1 over:

PLAYING XIs

CHANGES

TOSS:

Rain returns. Players walk out again. Ground staff is covering the main square.Pune Supergiants are ahead by 19 runs. Overs will be deducted now onwards.13 runs of Shami's over. Rahane smashed him for a nice SIX and got a lucky FOUR too.Good, economical over by Mishra. Just 3 runs off it.3 singles off the four balls after rain interruption. 7 off the over.We are back. Coulter-Nile to bowl third ball of his over. Rahane to face.The stumps have been pitched. We are not too far from the start. Should have a full game. Confirmation soon.Umpires are on the ground, surveying the field of play.The covers are coming off.The rain has completely stopped.We will start. Good news: Intensity of the showers has reduced.It's raining. Umpires have called for covers.7 runs off Mishra's first over. Zampa did very well today. Can Mishra does it for Daredevils.Just 2 runs off the over. Coulter-Nile gave nothing to Bailey. But Pune Supergiants are in no hurry to score. If they keep playing, the target will be achieved easily.Big over for Pune Supergiants to end the Powerplay. 11 runs off Morris' over.Zak came back well after an expensive over. Just 1 run off it.Brilliant over by Morris. Just 2 runs off it and he dismissed Khawaja in the over.Morris provides the first wicket. Removes Khawaja, who was looking dangerous.Another expensive over for Delhi Daredevils. 14 runs off Zaheer's over. Khawaja hit him for three FOURS.Expensive over. Nathan Coulter-Nile was hit for two FOUR, one each by Rahane and Kahwaja. 12 runs off it.Zak bowled well, in good spot and moved the ball both ways. Just 4 runs off it.Ajinkya Rahane and Usman Khawaja have come out with their bats. Zaheer Khan has the ball. Daredevils need early wickets to have any chance in the match otherwise Pune Supergiants will march through with their plans.Can Delhi Daredevils defend this target? Will they pull out a heist today? We will see in some time.Biggest over came in the end for Daredevils. Morris slammed Perera for 22 runs with the help of two SIXES and two FOURS.8 runs from Dinda's over and he got Duminy's wicket. Successful over.Duminy look to scoop it but couldn't place it in the gap. Went straight to fine-leg fielder. Third wicket for Dinda.A good over for Daredevils. 10 runs came off Ashwin's last over.No wicket in Zampa's fourth and last over. Just 4 runs off it.Just 4 runs off Ashwin's over. He has bowled well but hasn't got a wicket yet.Zampa is bowling brilliantly. He has got three wickets in his three overs. Just 5 off this over and removed Nair in the over.Third over, third wicket for Zampa. He is destroying Daredevils innings. Nair looked to go across the line and got hit on back thigh.Ravichandran Ashwin was unhappy with Irfan Pathan's fielding effort in the over. It cost him four runs. 6 runs off the over.Another successful over by Zampa. Just 5 runs and a wicket.Zampa gets another wicket. Removes Pant. Daredevils slide further.3 runs off R Ashwin's first over. Can these two young batsmen, Nair and Pant, take Daredevils to a fighting total?Ifran gave just 5 runs in the over despite getting hit for a FOUR.Successful over. 7 runs off Zampa's over. He provided an important wicket of Samson.Dream dismissal for a leg-spinner. Zampa gets a wicket in his first over. 6 wickets again?? Samson jumped out but couldn't touch the ball and was left stranded in the middle.Good over for Daredevis. 10 runs off Pathan's over. But they need every over to be like this in order to have defendable target.Another 2-run over. Daredevils are in serious crisis here. Runs have dried out.Good over by Irfan Pathan to start his spell. Just 2 runs. Irfan has not played much this season. It is his chance to impress.Pune Supergiants bowlers have dominated the Powerplay overs. They have put Daredevils batsmen on the backfoot. 3 runs off Perera's first over.10 runs off the over. Nair hit two cracking FOURS but Dinda hit back by dismissing Iyer.Shreyas Iyer disappoints once again. Dinda is bowling really well today. Bowled short, Iyer was indecisive about the pull but ultimately played it without getting on top of it.First big over for Delhi Daredevils. Two young batsmen, Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer, leading the charge. Both hit a FOUR each in the over. 11 runs off Chahar's over.Wicket-maiden by Dinda. That's as best a start as one can hope.Dinda strikes early. Dismisses Daredevils' in-form batsman Quinton de Kock. Not a good start for Daredevils.Another excellent over for Rising Pune Supergiants. Chahar is playing his first game of the season. Good start. Just 2 runs.Excellent over by Dinda. Just 2 runs off it. Bowled with a lot of control and swung the ball well.Quinton de Kock has Shreyas Iyer as opening partner today. Crucial match for Delhi Daredevils. Ashoke Dinda has the ball. Let's start....AM Rahane, UT Khawaja, GJ Bailey, SS Tiwary, IK Pathan, MS Dhoni, NLTC Perera, R Ashwin, A Zampa, AB Dinda, DL Chahar.SS Iyer, Q de Kock, KK Nair, SV Samson, RR Pant, JP Duminy, CH Morris, NM Coulter-Nile, A Mishra, Z Khan, Mohammed Shami.For Pune Supergiants, Deepak Chahar replaces Murgan Ashwin.Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammad Shami and Shreyas Iyer come back in place of Mayank Agarwal, Imran Tahir and Shahbaz Nadeem.

STATS



Daredevils' spinners conceded 143 runs in their previous match against Mumbai, which is the most by spinners in an IPL innings.



MS Dhoni's strike rate of 36.36 in his 22-ball knock of 8* against Knight Riders is the lowest in any IPL innings of over 20 balls.



POINTS TABLE

SQUADS

PREVIEW

Zaheer Khan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Akhil Herwadkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.MS Dhoni (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Usman Khawaja, George Bailey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Tiwary, Thisara Perera, Rajat Bhatia, Adam Zampa, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Baba Aparajith, Ankiit Sharma, Ankush Bains, Deepak Chahar, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Jaskaran Singh, Albie Morkel, Ishwar Pandey, Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma.Outclassed by Mumbai Indians in their last outing, a determined Delhi Daredevils will make another push to stay in the play-offs hunt when they take on bottom-placed Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League.Delhi have blown hot and cold this season and Zaheer Khan's men will have to curb their inconsistent run as the tournament approaches its business end.With six wins in 11 matches, Delhi are placed at the fifth spot with 12 points and they will look to win the rest three matches, starting with the clash today, to seal a knockout berth.Pune, on the other hand, have had a forgetful campaign and they are out of contention but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men will look to spoil the broth of other teams and finish the tournament on a high.In their last match at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here yesterday, the Daredevils were blown away by a whirlwind 37-ball 86 by Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya.Spin-pace duo of Amit Mishra and Chris Morris, who have been the top wicket-takers for Delhi with 13 and 11 wickets so far, will have to ensure they don't allow the Supergiants batsmen to get into the groove.Delhi captain Zaheer Khan has marshalled his men well, leading from the front with nine wickets and even in their defeat against Mumbai, he had the best economy rate, taking a wicket for 23 in four overs.He has also been impressive in the death overs and his contribution will be even more important in their crunch match today.In batting, Delhi have some top class players in their ranks like Quinton de Kock, wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson and top-order player Karun Nair. The team management will be expecting them to to come out firing on all cylinders.Pune have depended on Ajinkya Rahane to pile up runs and skipper Dhoni have tried to put the finishing touch but there has not been much support from other batsmen.Saurabh Tiwary and all-rounder Thisara Perera have chipped in with an odd contribution but they have not been consistent.Their bowling have equally let them down with Australian spinner Adam Zampa's six-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, being the sole exceptional performance.Two other spinners -- R Ashwin and M Ashwin, have not been consistent either. Pacers Ashok Dinda and Perera also have not been able to threaten the opponents and will have to pull up their socks.