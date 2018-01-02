Ponting in line to become Australia T20 coach

At a time when Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has made it clear he would not continue after the 2019 World Cup, Cricket Australia (CA) has already started to look for options as reports have emerged of former captain Ricky Ponting being asked to take over the T20 reins.

Pointing has responded to reports about him being in talks with CA to coach the national side at the next World T20 tournament.

Media reports surfaced last week that CA was in discussion with Pointing to coach Australian side at the event to be played down under in 2020.

Speaking on Network Ten during their Big Bash League coverage on Tuesday night, Ponting said discussions with Cricket Australia had been ongoing for several months, but denied that he had already signed a deal to coach the T20 side.

"I've had discussions with Cricket Australia for a long time about getting involved somewhere in some way shape or form," he said.

"I've been talking to them (Cricket Australia) and I'll continue to talk with them," Ponting said.

"I love coaching, I love being able to give a little bit back into the game.

Ponting admitted his commentary stint in the BBL has given him him a perfect opportunity to spot exciting talent.

"Obviously working and commentating on the Big Bash gives me an opportunity to see all the players and keep up with the tactics and the skills that are coming into the game now."

"I would like to get involved somewhere if it works out that way, but certainly nothing has been decided as yet.

"If everything does line up, there's a lot of things to think about.

Pointing has worked an assistant coach for the team's T20 series against Sri Lanka back in February 2017 alongside Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie. He also has coaching experience in the IPL as a title winning coach with the Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Australian team sits on the 7th spot in the current ICC T20 rankings has made the World T20 final just once, in 2010 when they lost to England in the Caribbean.