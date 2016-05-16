Ricky Ponting endorses Rahul Dravid for Team India coach

Rahul Dravid is working as Delhi Daredevils coach in IPL. (BCCI)Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Monday backed Rahul Dravid as one of best candidates to coach the Indian cricket team."It's not my decision to make and it depends on what BCCI are looking for. Do they want an Indian coach or an overseas one? I don't think BCCI will find many better candidates than someone like him. If he's interested in doing the job, he will do a good job," said Ponting here on Monday."He's got a lot of knowledge, is very experienced and understands all three formats because he has worked in IPL. He will be a great candidate but it depends on what the BCCI thinks is the best fit for the Indian cricket team and also depends on what the captain wants. Whatever Virat (Kohli) wants around the Test team, I am sure the BCCI will listen to him."The Mumbai Indians coach spoke to the media after conducting a short coaching clinic for school children with his assistants Shane Bond and Jonty Rhodes, along with MI players Parthiv Patel and Krunal Pandya for the IPL team's sponsors Videocon d2h. Ponting did not wish that any Ashes Test be played as a day/night affair because of the tradition attached to the iconic England-Australia Test rubber."I am very much a traditionalist as far as Test cricket is concerned and about changing the fabric of the Test match game. In certain countries game of Test cricket needs revitalisation. (But) I don't want an Ashes Test to be played as a day nighter just because of the traditional side to an Ashes series."In the game played at Adelaide (Australia v New Zealand) early this year the crowds were huge, the TV audience was huge. With the right time and the right place I can see it will have a place, but not necessarily one or two day/night Test matches in Australia every summer," Ponting explained.The retired cricketer said with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) also showing interest to host a few day/night Test matches in the coming season, he was keen to see how this pans out."I understand India are also interested in playing day/night Test. It will be interesting to see how that goes. Probably Test match cricket in India needs some kicking as well. I understand how many Test matches are coming their way in the next 12-18 months."India are set to play thirteen home Test matches, against Bangladesh, New Zealand, England and Australia, in the 2016-17 cricket season.