Renshaw to replace Smith in Australian squad for fourth Test match

Opener Matt Renshaw is set to replace former skipper Steve Smith in the Australia squad for the fourth Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg. The 21-year-old will broad the flight immediately after the JLT Sheffield Shield final in Brisbane.

According to cricket.com.au: "Renshaw will fly to Johannesburg this evening to join the under-siege tourists ahead of Friday's final Test against South Africa in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering crisis."

Smith has been suspended by the ICC for the final test match after admitting to hatching a plot to alter the condition of the ball.

Steve Smith and David Warner stood down from their post on the fourth day of the third Test match.

Renshaw has been in tremendous touch after Christmas, bouncing back from the lean trot that saw him replaced by Bancroft for the Ashes by posting three centuries in as many games to lead the Bulls into the Shield final.

The left-hander last pulled on the Baggy Green in September for the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.