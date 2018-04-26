Real Madrid edge past Bayern in Allianz Arena

Bayern looked more threatening than Real Madrid from the start of the game. They lost their talismanic winger Arjen Robben in the 8th minute and he was replaced by the Spaniard Thiago Alcantara.



Bayern took the lead in the 28th minute with an amazing strike from Joshua Kimmich and horrific goalkeeping from Keylor Navas and to Real's despair, it was assisted by Bayern's James who has been loaned out from Madrid.



In the 34th Bayern suffered another injury blow when their German defender Jerome Boateng who suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by fellow German Niklas Sule.



Bayern were effective in shutting down Real's talisman Ronaldo and neutralized many Real's attacks. But out of nowhere Real equalized the score in the 44th minute via Marcelo who drilled a low volley past Sven Ulreich.



Carvajal who assisted the goal was many times beaten by Franck Ribery who came close to scoring on many occasions but couldn't affect the score-line.



Bayern who had plenty of opportunities to take the lead back again just couldn't find the finishing touch and faltered as they went behind in the 57th minute when the Lucas Vazquez capitalized the mistake from Rafinha and provided a fantastic assist for Marco Asensio who made a composed finish to make it 2-1 for Madrid.



Bayern still looked threatening but just couldn't capitalize on any of their chances and with the second leg on 2nd May, they will look to change that.



On the other hand Real will look to maintain their lead and with the home advantage in the 2nd leg, they will try to score more goals.



The tie is far from over and this is what Real's manager said who definitely had suffered a scare against Juventus. It will be an intriguing battle between the two sides as both of them know what is at stake this time and will to progress to the finals

