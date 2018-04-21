RCB invite Daredevils to bat, out of form Shami, Sarfraz shown the door

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and invited Delhi Daredevils to bat first in match No. 19 of the eleventh edition of IPL at Bangalore.

Desperate for a win, both sides have made one change in their team. Delhi Daredevils have brought shown the door to the out of form, who went the distant in pretty much all the matches. Medium pacer Harshal Patel, who will be up against his last franchise, has replaced Shami.

The hosts, equally struggling to put together a string of goof performances finally ran out of patience with Sarfraz Khan, who was retained by the franchise as their third option. Punjab opener Manan Vohra gets his first opportunity on IPL 2018.

With chances of rain later in the night, both the captains wanted to field first

“There could be rain around. When these things happen, it usually rains in Bangalore. Outfield already wet, could get worse as we go along. Understanding what we need to do in the second half would be helpful,” said Kohli

“Would have bowled first too. It's easier to chase in Bangalore. Toss is not in our control. Bowling is something we need to work upon. Have conceded 200 runs twice in the tournament. Our batting needs to click as well,” said Gambhir.

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal