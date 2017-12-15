Jadeja becomes third India to hit six sixes in one over

What’s common between Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja apart from their art of left-arm spin bowling? All of them represented India. Yes, obviously. But another point and mind you the most important one was added in the list by Ravindra Jadeja on Friday afternoon, when he hit six sixes in one over.

Jadeja, left out of India’s limited overs side for quite some time now, smashed six sixes in one over in the opening day of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) inter-district T20 tournament to become only the third Indian to achieve the rare feat.

Opening the batting for Jamnagar, Jadeja smashed a 69-ball 154 to lead his side to a comfortable 121 run win over Amreli.

Off-spinner Nilam Vamja was Jadeja’s Stuart Broad as the Indian all-ronder hit him for six sixes in the 15th over of Jamnagar’s innings.

Jadeja hit 15 fours and 10 sixes in his innings that propelled Jamanagar to put up 139 for 6 in 20 overs.

Jadeja was unfortunately run out in the 19th over, otherwise he could have added more to his and the team’s total.

The SCA inter-district T20 tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups. Jamnagar play their next game against Botad on Saturday.