Ranji Trophy: Saha, Shami named in Bengal's semi squad

Kolkata: India Test regulars Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami were on Wednesday named in Bengal's Ranji squad for their semifinal against Delhi in Pune from December 17.



The duo are part of the India Test squad for South Africa tour starting January 5.



Lanky young pacer Ishan Porel, who is in the India Under-19 camp for the World Cup, will however miss out.



Bengal vice-captain and No 3 Sudip Chatterjee, who was indisposed and missed the quarterfinal, is also back in the side.



The Squad:



Manoj Tiwary (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumder, Abhishek Raman, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit and Writtick Chatterjee.