Ranji Trophy quarter final: Vinay Kumar's hat-trick decimates Mumbai

Vinay Kumar decimated Mumbai with a hat-trick in the first hour of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal as Karnataka reduced the runner-ups to 90 for 7 at lunch in Nagpur.

Kumar in his 100th appearance for Karnataka became the 10th bowler form his state to claim a Ranji Trophy hat-trick.

The Karnataka captain got Mumbai wonder boy Prithvi Shaw (2), Jay Bista (1) and Akash Parkar (0) in his opening spell after sending Mumbai win to bat.

Prithvi Shaw edged a wide one to become Kumar’s first victim in the last ball of the very first over of the day. Bista then nicked a similar delivery to first slip at Karun Nair, who took a one handed catch, in the first ball of Kumar’s next over. Kumar then like a true seamer, foxed new man Parkar with a lovely in swing, that struck him right in front. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH KUMAR'S HAT-TRICK)

Kumar then removed in-form Siddhesh Lad with another outswinger in his fifth over. The India international had figures of 4 for 24 at lunch.

Akhil Harwadkar was the lone man standing for Mumbai. He is batting on 28.