Ramesh Powar quits as MCA academy spin coach

New Delhi: Former India spinner Ramesh Powar has resigned as the spin coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s cricket academy after a short stint.

Powar, who played for India in both Tests and One-Day Internationals, and also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals and defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, had been associated with the academy since the past six months, a senior MCA official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Powar resigned yesterday due to "personal reasons", the official maintained, adding that his resignation will now be placed before the Managing Committee of the cricket body for approval.

Asked whether the MCA has initiated the process to select Powar's successor, the official replied in the negative.