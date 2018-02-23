Lahore Qalandars sign Dinesh Ramdin as replacement for Chris Lynn

New Delhi: Australia’s explosive batsman Chris Lynn has been ruled out of the entire Pakistan Super League season due to a shoulder injury and Lahore Qalandars have named West Indies’ Dinesh Ramdin as his replacement.

The 32-year-old carries tremendous experience and will also provide a good wicket keeping option for the Lahore based franchise.

Lynn dislocated his right shoulder after awkwardly landing on the field while trying to save a single in the finals of the T20 tri-series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Aussie is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he expects to be fit before the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway in the first week of April

In a major boost, the 27-year-old will not require a surgery on his injured shoulder.

"Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery," Lynn’s manager said, according to a News Corp report.

"Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June."