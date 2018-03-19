Rajasthan Royals unveil team anthem 'Phir Halla Bol'

New Delhi: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Sunday released this year's team anthem "Phir Halla Bol" with a renewed spirit and exuberance.

The new Rajasthan Royals anthem is here💥

It’s time to turn up the volume and #HallaBol with us!

ढोल बजाके, रंग जमाने आये हम! ⚡

What do you think about the #RRAnthem2018?https://t.co/mefgWDEJd1 pic.twitter.com/csHPfcj8mk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 18, 2018

The anthem, sung by popular Rajasthani folk singer Ila Arun, was launched at Game Plan event organised by Star Sports in Jaipur.

The video of the anthem vividly portrays the emotions and the love for cricket in the region.

"Our anthem has been unique in the sense that it is soaked in the flavour and colour of Rajasthan. 'Phir Halla Bol' is a tribute to our fans who have awaited with anticipation to see us back in the IPL," Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said.

Last year, several IPL franchises welcomed Rajasthan Royals after it returned to the cash-rich cricket tournament after serving a two-year ban.

Under the leadership of Australian Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter of the tournament on April 9 in Hyderabad.