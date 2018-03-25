Rajasthan Royals to play wait and watch game with Smith

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals made it clear they will not tolerate any unfair action that brings disrepute to the game and said the franchise would wait for instructions from BCCI before taking a call on Steve Smith, who was handed a one-match ban by ICC for his role in a ball tempering scandal.

The Rajasthan Royals did not out rightly reject the reports of sacking Smith as their captain.

We have been made aware of the controversy of ball tampering in the ongoing Australia - South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement," said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Rajasthan Royals in a statement.

"We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket. Our Zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team. Please bear with us."

Smith was also fined 100 per cent of his match fee and stripped of his captaincy for the remainder of the third Test, following his admission yesterday that he was party to a decision to attempt to change the condition of the ball in order to gain an unfair advantage during the third day's play in the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Australia's players were jeered after captain Smith, who had initially refused to quit his captaincy, was forced to step down. His deputy David Warner was also made to step down from his position of vice-captaincy for rest of the third Test.

It was opener Cameron Bancroft who was caught on camera, taking a yellow object (sandpiper to scruff up one side of the ball to aid reverse swing) out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball before putting the material into his trousers in an attempt to hide it.

The opening batsman was later charged with an attempt to change the condition of the ball and fined 75 per cent of his match fee and handed three demerit points by ICC.