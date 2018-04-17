Rajasthan Royals launches 'Go Green' initiative

The ceremony marked the beginning of 'Go Green' initiative by the Rajasthan Royals as part of which the team has aimed to plant one million saplings across the state of Rajasthan.



This initiative will be undertaken in association with Government of Rajasthan and other NGOs that will work towards creating rural futures and develop the community as a whole.



The Rajasthan Royal Team will start planting saplings across the periphery of our fortress, Sawai Mansingh stadium followed by various locations across the state of Rajasthan.



Further, they will spread awareness regarding green- carpooling, rainwater harvesting and waste management.



Executive Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore Ranjit Barthakur said, "The relentless Go-green approach of RCB has brought together great changes in common perceptions. This environment is ours. The pillar of social responsibility is directly entwined with environmental sustainability. We are thankful to Mr. Amrit Thomas and Royal Challengers Bangalore for having chosen RR for their annual Go green match."



A Go Green garden will soon be in making to support the Go Green initiative of Royals Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)



This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI



Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals extends their gratitude towards Royal Challengers Bangalore and their skipper Virat Kohli for presenting the momentous sapling to their captain Ajinkya Rahane.