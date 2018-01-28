Rajasthan Royals break bank to land Jaydev Unadkat

New Delhi: After fetching a mammoth 12.5 crores for controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals surprised every single individual present in the auction hall when they broke the bank to steal young Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat from Kings XI Punjab.

The first-ever IPL champions spent a whopping 11.5 crores to bag the ex Rising Pune Supergiant star.

The 26-year-old entered the pool with a base price of 1.5 crores but immediately saw his price sky-rocket to 11 crores after a fierce bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings but Rajasthan Royals had the last laugh after their bid of 11.5 crores was accepted.

The Royals were on a spending spree on Sunday as the fetched a hefty 6.2 Cr to pocket Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham

Gowtham was sold for 31 times of his base price 20 lakh.