Rajasthan make royal return to Jaipur

It was a blockbuster homecoming for the Rajasthan Royals as they defeated Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs via D/L method in the rain-curtailed encounter at the Sawai Mann Singh stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Intermittent rain led to a two and a half hour stoppage before umpires gave their go-ahead for a shortened game. Royals' innings eventually ended at 153 for five and Delhi were set a revised target.

Chasing 71 runs in 6 overs, Delhi Daredevils could only muster 60 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. The hosts were off to a perfect start in the second innings as they packed power-hitter Colin Munro back on the very first delivery and also restricted explosive duo of Maxwell and Pant for just 15 runs in first two overs.

Maxwell succumbed to pressure and gifted his wicket on 17 but Pant showed some resistance in the middle with some fine shots with the wood in his 14-ball 20 run innings, however, that was not enough to take Delhi Daredevils home.

Royals needed to defend 25 runs in the final over. Laughlin (2/20) did that pretty comfortably as Royals recorded their first win of the season. It was a second straight loss for Daredevils.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson had powered Rajasthan Royals to 153/5 in 17.3 overs before rain interrupted play.

Skipper Rahane played a gutsy 40-ball 45 run knock while young Sanju Samson fired quick 37 runs in 22 deliveries. The duo stitched a magnificent 62-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir had won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat first.