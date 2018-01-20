Raina hopes good IPL season will get him back into the national team

New Delhi: Stylish batsman Suresh Raina who is currently trying to make a comeback recently said that he is just one good season away from making into the national team again.

Raina who has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping 11 Crores also said that he is looking forward to play with the franchise again and a good performance in the upcoming season might make way for him in the senior team.

The 31-year-old last played in a T20 international for India against England in January 2017 and since then has been out of the team due to fitness related issues.

I’ve played all those tournaments and domestic competitions and I haven’t missed a single game. It’s just a matter of one good season and I will be back because I am a fighter and I love what I got from my team — India and always try to win games for my country and coming back to CSK will give me one more season to improve as a person and a player,” Raina said recent interview to India Today.

The number 4 position in ODI’s and T20I’s has been an area of concern for the Indian team recently. The team in the last twelve months has tried many players for the spot including Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. But none have been able to grab the opportunity. Experienced Raina is now eying to fulfil the spot and seal his place in the side for the 2019 World Cup.

The flamboyant left-hander, though, has been struggling with form off late. Raina has not been able to impress with the bat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But for Raina, form is just one good knock away. The south-paw also recently passed the yo-yo test which is mandatory for being in contention in the national side.

the middle-order batsman has played 223 ODI's for India and has scored 5568 runs with an average 35.46.